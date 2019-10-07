EURUSD trades to new session highs in the early NY hours

The range extended and looks toward the 1.1000 area

The EURUSD is moving to a new session high in the early NY trading. The range for the EURUSD is still relatively modest at 33 pips. The average over the last 22 days (about a month of trading) is 63 pips. There is room to roam. THe high for the day has reached 1.0994 so far.









Technically, looking at the hourly chart, the pair moved lower earlier in the day but did find support at the 1.0962 area. (see yellow area and red numbered circles on the hourly chart above). Holding that level is showing the buyers are still looking to keep control.





Admittedly, the price has been chopping up and down over the last few trading days after the gains off the new year lows on October 1 (see daily chart below). That low tested a lower trend line on the daily and bounced (see daily chart below) . A target on the daily would come at the 1.10265 which is the low from early August.







