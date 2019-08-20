GBP is the strongest now, while the USD is the weakest

Snapshot of the changes.

The GBP moved from being weaker to surging to the top of the table with help from hopes that there may be some give and take with the EU on a solution for the Irish border. That has helped to squeeze the pound higher.



Dollar weakness is helping to support gold. It is up $9.50 or 0.63% at $1505.40.





US stocks rallied from lower levels to turn positive (well the S&P just got to unchanged and turned around), but are back in the red. The German DAX. France CAC, UK FTSE all snatched defeat from the jaws of victory after giving up gains and closing lower.


















