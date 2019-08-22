GBP the runaway strongest currency today. The NZD and AUD are the weakest

GBPNZD is the biggest mover

The GBP is the runaway strongest currency today. Although the pair moved higher on comments from Germany's Merkel which seem to have been misinterpretted, the gains are being maintained.









The weakest currencies are the NZD and the AUD. The NZDUSD reached a new low going all the way back to January 2016.





The biggest % mover today is the GBPNZD which has risen by 1.45% on the day.





Looking at the daily chart of that pair, the price today moved above both the 200 and 100 day MAs at 1.9047 and 1.9125 respectively. The high price reached 1.92615. The current price is at 1.9229. On the way higher, the pair also moved above the 50% of the move down from the May high at 1.91457.

















Drilling to the hourly chart, the the pair has been staying above the 100 hour MA (blue line) and on the way higher today, broke above a topside trend line.