GBPUSD dips below the 1.3000 level

Tests a lower trend line

The GBPUSD is dipping below the 1.3000 level but in the process is running into a lower trend line at 1.2991. The low just reached 1.29931.









Get below, and there are the other lows from January to deal with including 1.29613 (January 20 low) and 1.29537 (January 13 low). A interim swing area would look toward the 1.2982-832 area (see hourly chart below) where there are some swing lows including the low on January 15 and an intraday swing low on January 20.







