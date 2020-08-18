GBPUSD makes yet another new session high

The move to the upside continues...

The GBPUSD continues to move to move higher and higher. The pair earlier today was able to extend above a swing area between 1.3199 to 1.3211 and has been able to stay above that area since breaking (BULLISH). It will take a move back below that area to hurt the bullish bias now. The high price has just reached 1.3249.









What next?





The high for the year was reached on January 2 at 1.3265. That is the next target. Above that, the December 31 high price reached 1.3283.





Above that traders will be looking toward 1.33496 to 1.33795 (swing area). The high price from 2019 reached 1.35139. That was the highest level going back to May 2018.







