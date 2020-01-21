GBPUSD moves to new session highs in early NY session run

The pair runs higher after better jobs reports buoys the pair



The GBPUSD has moved to a new session high in early NY trading and in the process is testing the Thursday high at 1.30828 (also a swing area at 1.3079-828). A move above will have traders looking toward the high from Friday and last week at 1.31179 as the next key target.









The pair moved above the 100 and 200 hour MAs at 1.3030 currently and did not look back (sellers turned to buyers). Helping the flow today was a much stronger jobs report.