GBPUSD rebounds and trades back above recent swing lows

Break lower today failing?

The GBPUSD moved higher in Asian/early European trading, but found willing sellers against its 100 hour moving average (blue line currently at 1.41225 in the chart below).









The sellers push the price lower and after an initial stall ahead of yesterday's lows near 1.40692, the pair cracked below that low and and lower trend line connecting lows from June on its way to a low of 1.40335. That was the lowest level going back to May 13.





However, in early NY trading, the price has rebounded higher (all the GBP pairs are showing more GBP strength), and has now moved back above the