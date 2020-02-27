Gold erases its sharp run to the upside
Technical Analysis
Currently trading near unchanged levelsThe price of gold has erased its early declines and trades above and below unchanged levels. The high price for the day reached $1660.38. The low price just extended down to $1638.25. That took out the Asian session low at $1638.62, but only by a few cents. The current price is trading at $1640.70.
Technically, the price has been trading above and below its 100 hour moving average of the last 2 trading days. That moving average currently comes in at $1651.69. With the price below that level, the bias is shifted little more to the downside. It will take a move back above that moving average level to shift the bias more to the upside again.
A move below the low for the day (and staying below) at $1638.25 will now be eyed by sellers looking for more downside. Below that, the rising 200 hour moving average comes in at $1628.33. The price has not traded below the 200 hour moving average since February 13. Below that the lows from Tuesday and Wednesday come in at $1625.22.