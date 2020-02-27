Gold erases its sharp run to the upside

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gold

The price of gold has erased its early declines and trades above and below unchanged levels. The high price for the day reached $1660.38. The low price just extended down to $1638.25. That took out the Asian session low at $1638.62, but only by a few cents.  The current price is trading at $1640.70.

Technically, the price has been trading above and below its 100 hour moving average of the last 2 trading days. That moving average currently comes in at $1651.69. With the price below that level, the bias is shifted little more to the downside.  It will take a move back above that moving average level to shift the bias more to the upside again.

A move below the low for the day (and staying below) at $1638.25 will now be eyed by sellers looking for more downside. Below that, the rising 200 hour moving average comes in at $1628.33. The price has not traded below the 200 hour moving average since February 13.  Below that the lows from Tuesday and Wednesday come in at $1625.22. 
