Gold trades between 100 and 200 hour MAs. Look for sellers against the 100 hour MA now.

200 hour MA helped stall the fall.

Stocks and bond yields move higher on less US/China tension and gold falls. That is the story.









However, there tumble lower today has been able to find support buyers near the 200 hour moving average at $1478.03. The low for the day reached $1480 and bounced.





The bounce has taken the price back toward its 100 hour moving average currently at $1503.72





I would expect that sellers would look to enter on the test of the 100 hour MA NOW, with a risk on a momentum move back above the moving average level.