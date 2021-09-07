Gold tumbles after breaking moving averages

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gold

Falls toward trendline support

The price of gold fell below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages (blue and green lines) at $1817.43 and $1812.69 respectively. 

The move below both those moving averages tilted the bias more to the downside as buyers turned to sellers. 

The price tumble moved down toward a trend line near $1790.63. The low price reached $1792.40 and has rebounded modestly..

Falls toward trendline support_
Traders will be watching the $1800 level for sellers on a rebound. That level corresponds with the swing low going back to August 31 at $1800.80. Stay below keeps the sellers more in control.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose