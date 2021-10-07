Light changes in the major currencies space so far today

Dollar keeps steadier across the board

Besides some mild gains in commodity currencies, there isn't much to really take note of in the major currencies space as European trading gets underway.





EUR/USD is holding within a 11 pips range between 1.1550 and 1.1561 and lingering near its lowest levels since July last year. The weekly chart pointed out yesterday here will be one to keep an eye out for going into tomorrow's US jobs report release.





Besides that, USD/JPY is steady around 111.40-50 while USD/CAD is down a touch to 1.2568 from around 1.2590 earlier in the day with minor support seen closer to the week's lows around 1.2545-60 for the time being.





Meanwhile, AUD/USD is up 0.2% to 0.7285 and NZD/USD up a touch to 0.6920 but nothing too significant. Here's a look at price action in the former:









The overall risk mood in the market is keeping more positive so be mindful of any tilt towards favouring commodity currencies in the hours ahead.