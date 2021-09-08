Long candle wicks tee-up some questions into tomorrow's trade

The dollar bid is in flux

The abrupt reversal in the US dollar today likely has market participants feeling off balance. In addition, US 10-year yields looked to be breaking higher yesterday only to give it all back and more today.





The setup going into tomorrow is uncertain. On the charts, there are a series of long candle-wicks that can signal trend shifts. At the same time, I can't find a great reason to own the dollar ahead of the FOMC.





Here's cable demonstrating the volatility:





