Lower opening for the major US indices

No surprise there...







The major US stock indices are opening lower as expected. Concerns about the coronavirus has investors concerned about the potential economic impact should it gather momentum. So far 6 people have died.





A snapshot of the major currencies a few minutes into the opening is showing:







S&P index -7.4 points or -0.22% at 3322.34

NASDAQ index -19.9 points or -0.21% at 9368.83



Dow industrial average -31.5 points or -0.11% at 29316 In the US debt market, yields are lower



2 year 1.540%, -1.8 basis points



5 year 1.593%, -2.6 basis points



10 year 1.791%, -2.9 basis points



30 year 2.25%, -3.0 basis points



in other markets:

