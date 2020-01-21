Lower opening for the major US indices

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

No surprise there...


The major US stock indices are opening lower as expected. Concerns about the coronavirus has investors concerned about the potential economic impact should it gather momentum. So far 6 people have died. 

A snapshot of the major currencies a few minutes into the opening is showing:

  • S&P index -7.4 points or -0.22% at 3322.34
  • NASDAQ index -19.9 points or -0.21% at 9368.83
  • Dow industrial average -31.5 points or -0.11% at 29316
In the US debt market, yields are lower
  • 2 year 1.540%, -1.8 basis points
  • 5 year 1.593%, -2.6 basis points
  • 10 year 1.791%, -2.9 basis points
  • 30 year 2.25%, -3.0 basis points
in other markets:
  • spot gold is trading down $12.17 or -0.78% at $1548.62
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.37 -0.63% at $58.17
