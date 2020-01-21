Lower opening for the major US indices
Technical Analysis
No surprise there...
The major US stock indices are opening lower as expected. Concerns about the coronavirus has investors concerned about the potential economic impact should it gather momentum. So far 6 people have died.
A snapshot of the major currencies a few minutes into the opening is showing:
- S&P index -7.4 points or -0.22% at 3322.34
- NASDAQ index -19.9 points or -0.21% at 9368.83
- Dow industrial average -31.5 points or -0.11% at 29316
In the US debt market, yields are lower
- 2 year 1.540%, -1.8 basis points
- 5 year 1.593%, -2.6 basis points
- 10 year 1.791%, -2.9 basis points
- 30 year 2.25%, -3.0 basis points
in other markets:
- spot gold is trading down $12.17 or -0.78% at $1548.62
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.37 -0.63% at $58.17