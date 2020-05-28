Major currencies a little indecisive so far on the session

The dollar firmed slightly only to give back that little bit of gains again





Overall, there is little change in the major currencies space once again at the moment.





The risk mood keeps firmer, with European equities holding modest gains of around 0.6% to 0.8% mostly. Italian stocks are leading the charge with gains of just over 1% though.





Meanwhile, US futures are also holding steadier with S&P 500 futures up by 0.2%.





Back to currencies, AUD/USD is trading near unchanged levels with topside resistance from the 200-day moving average @ 0.6658 still holding up:









EUR/USD is back above 1.1000 to 1.1013 after hitting a low of 1.0992 earlier, with cable also bouncing off levels close to its 100-hour moving average at 1.2245 to sit at 1.2280 now.