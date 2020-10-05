Major currencies not doing a whole lot to start the day

The yen keeps weaker amid the slightly more positive risk tilt

The dollar is also keeping a little weaker but so far the moves are rather modest for the most part. EUR/USD is sitting near session highs close to 1.1740 but the technical picture in the pair hasn't really changed all too much:









Buyers are keeping a slight edge on a push above the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 1.1727 but near-term resistance around 1.1750-70 is still holding, with large expiries today at 1.1700 also likely to keep price action more anchored around current levels.





Meanwhile, the pound eased lower earlier to 1.2900 but is back closer towards unchanged levels once again at 1.2930-40 levels at the moment.





The aussie and loonie are still maintaining a modest advance on the session but gains aren't really running away, with AUD/USD up by just 0.2% to 0.7175 with buyers still unable to really take a crack at the 0.7200 handle in trading today.





Perhaps yen pairs have more to offer in terms of technical observations as we get the week going. GBP/JPY is contesting its 200-day moving average at 136.73 while AUD/JPY is keeping a bounce of its 100-day moving average (at 75.10) with buyers holding near-term control in a push towards 76.00 currently - near last week's high.



