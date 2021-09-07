Major European indices close lower on the day

A look at the provisional closes shows:

German DAX, -0.6%



France's CAC, -0.2%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.5%



Spain's Ibex, -0.15%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.75%



in other markets as London/European traders look to exit:







Spot gold is down $27.55 or -1.5% at $1795.55.



Spot silver is down $0.39 -1.57% $24.28



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.94 or -1.36% $68.33



the price of bitcoin tumbled intraday and is currently down $5800 or -10.94% of $46,957 the low price reached $42,900. In the US stock market, the major indices are mixed with the Dow industrial average taking on most of the heat. In the US stock market, the major indices are mixed with the Dow industrial average taking on most of the heat.

Dow -258 points or -0.73% 35111



S&P -16.7 points or -0.37% 4518.50



NASDAQ index -0.4 points or -0.0% at 15363



In the US debt market, the yields are moving higher with the tenure yield up 5.6 basis points at 1.3780%. The high yield reach 1.385%. The U.S. Treasury will auction off three year notes at 1 PM ET.











The USD is the strongest of the major currencies while the CAD is now the weakest of the majors (taking over from the AUD).







