Major European indices close lower on the day
Technical Analysis
German DAX falls -0.60% France's CAC -0.2%The major European indices are closing the day lower. The German Dax felt -0.6% and is closing near it's lows for the day.
A look at the provisional closes shows:
- German DAX, -0.6%
- France's CAC, -0.2%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.5%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.15%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.75%
in other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
- Spot gold is down $27.55 or -1.5% at $1795.55.
- Spot silver is down $0.39 -1.57% $24.28
- WTI crude oil futures are down $0.94 or -1.36% $68.33
- the price of bitcoin tumbled intraday and is currently down $5800 or -10.94% of $46,957 the low price reached $42,900.
- Dow -258 points or -0.73% 35111
- S&P -16.7 points or -0.37% 4518.50
- NASDAQ index -0.4 points or -0.0% at 15363
In the US debt market, the yields are moving higher with the tenure yield up 5.6 basis points at 1.3780%. The high yield reach 1.385%. The U.S. Treasury will auction off three year notes at 1 PM ET.
The USD is the strongest of the major currencies while the CAD is now the weakest of the majors (taking over from the AUD).