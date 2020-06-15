Major European indices recovered from lows and close marginally lower

German DAX, -0.3%



France's CAC, -0.4%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.8%



Spain's Ibex, -0.3%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.5%



The low percentage changes for the major pairs reached:



German DAX, -2.94%



France's CAC, -3.05%



UK's FTSE 100, -2.5%



Spain's Ibex, -3.15%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -3.1%

looking at the daily chart of the German DAX, the price low got closer to its falling 100 hour moving average at 11448.09. The low for the day reached 11597.82.







The index remains below its 200 day moving average above at 12141.01.







Trading between the 100 day moving average below and the 200 day moving average above will keep the buyers and sellers guessing. The direction will likely be contingent on the expectations for the coronavirus going forward.











In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields recovered off of lower levels and are closing with marginal declines.











In other markets:



Gold has rebounded off its low price of $1704.19. It is currently trading at $1719.38 $-11.20 or -0.65%



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.25 or -0.69% at $36.01. That is off the low price of $34.36.

A snapshot of the strongest to weakest currencies continues to show the CHF as the strongest and the AUD as the weakest. The USD remains mixed with a slightly positive bias.









