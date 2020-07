Major European shares close the session with solid gains

In the forex market, The EUR is now the strongest of the major currencies, passing the AUD (from the start of the NY session). The JPY remains the weakest (and has gotten weaker in the US session ( see earlier NY post ) as risk on trading flows continue. The USD remains mixed with declines vs. the EUR, CAD, AUD and NZD and gains mainly vs the JPY. The GBP and CHF are near unchanged on the day.