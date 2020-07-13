Major European shares close the session with solid gains

German DAX, +1.38%, France's CAC +1.81%, UK's FTSE 100, +1.51%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also closing the day higher. The German 10 year yield is leading the way with a 5.3 basis point gain.



In other markets: Gold remains higher in the day. It is currently up $6.59 or 0.37% at $1805.25



WTI crude oil futures are trading unchanged for the August contract at $40.53



In the forex market, The EUR is now the strongest of the major currencies, passing the AUD (from the start of the NY session). The JPY remains the weakest (and has gotten weaker in the US session ( see earlier NY post ) as risk on trading flows continue. The USD remains mixed with declines vs. the EUR, CAD, AUD and NZD and gains mainly vs the JPY. The GBP and CHF are near unchanged on the day.



