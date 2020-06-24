Major European shares tumble on "risk off" trading flows

German DAX down -3.43%%. France's CAC, -2.92%





The major indices are all closing at session lows led by the German DAX which fell -3.43%





A look at the closing levels shows:



German DAX, -3.43%



France's CAC, -2.92%



UK's FTSE -3.11%



Spain's Ibex, -3.15%



Italy's FTSE MIB -3.42%







The US shares are also currently trading at session lows with the Dow industrial average leading the way to the downside with a -3.08% decline.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus The US shares are also currently trading at session lows with the Dow industrial average leading the way to the downside with a -3.08% decline.

The European shares tumbled in trading today as global risk concerns are elevated.