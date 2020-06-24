Major European shares tumble on "risk off" trading flows

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | european-shares

The European shares tumbled in trading today as global risk concerns are elevated.  

The major indices are all closing at session lows led by the German DAX which fell -3.43%

A look at the closing levels shows:
  • German DAX, -3.43%
  • France's CAC, -2.92%
  • UK's FTSE -3.11%
  • Spain's Ibex, -3.15%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -3.42%

The US shares are also currently trading at session lows with the Dow industrial average leading the way to the downside with a -3.08% decline.
