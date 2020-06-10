Major indices are opening higher

Dow trades above and below unchanged. S&P and NASDAQ open higher. NASDAQ at new record highs





The NASDAQ is opening at a new record high. The index is trading up 66 points or 0.66%. The high reached 10023.57 - a new record high





The Dow is trading above and below the unchange level after snapping the 7 day winning streak yesterday for that index





The S&P is trading higher.







A snapshot of the market is currently showing:



S&P index up 6.9 points or 0.22% at 3214.00



NASDAQ index up 67 points or 0.68% that 10019



Dow is trading down 11 points or -0.05% to 27256 Starbucks is trading down back below $80 per share or -2.9% after reporting that sales were still lower in China and US by significant amounts. There estimates for earnings were also less than expectations.







Boeing shares are also lower for the 2nd consecutive day. They are trading down $8 or -3.72%.







On the positive side Amazon and Apple are trading at new record highs.



The good and the bad.