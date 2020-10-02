Major indices close lower as the market digests Pres. Trump's Covid diagnosis and no new stimulus deal

Major indices still close higher for the week





Although the NASDAQ fell over 2% today, the index still closed higher for the 2nd week in a row. The S&P index and Dow industrial average also closed higher for the week. The Dow and S&P snapped a 4-week losing streak. The stocks snapped a 2 day winning streak today. The Dow is down 434 points at the low.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index fell -32.31 points or -0.96% to 3348.49. It's high price reached 3369.10. It's low price extended to 3323.69



NASDAQ index fell -251.49 points or -2.22% to 11075.03. It's high price reached 11244.87. It's low price extended to 11033.69



Dow industrial average fell -134.15 points or -0.48% to 27682.75. It's high price reached 27861.43. It's low price extended to 27382.94

For the week the Dow industrial led the way to the upside:

S&P index rose by 1.52%



NASDAQ index rose by 1.48%



Dow industrial average rose by 1.87%



The major US stock indices are closing the day lower as traders digest Pres. Trump's Covid diagnosis and no new stimulus deal from the Dems and GOP.