Major indices trade lower in early US trading

NASDAQ marginally lower after leading the way this week

The major indices are trading mixed/above and below unchanged in early US trading, but is moving lower in the early trading. The NASDAQ index is the weakest today after leading the way this week.

A snapshot of the major indices 5 minutes into the opening currently shows:
  • S&P index -5.79 points or -0.18% at 3146.26
  • NASDAQ index -48 points or -0.46% at 10499
  • Dow industrial average -43 points or -0.17% at 25663
US yields remain lower with the 30 year yield leading the way to the downside:
  • 2 year 0.138%, -1.1 basis points
  • 5 year 0.269%, -1.4 basis points
  • 10 year 0.593%, -1.9 basis points
  • 30 year 1.277%, -3.5 basis points
Spot gold is trading higher by $4.40 or 0.24% at $1807.73
WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged at $39.68 after trading lower earlier in the New York session.
