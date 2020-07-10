Major indices trade lower in early US trading

A snapshot of the major indices 5 minutes into the opening currently shows:

S&P index -5.79 points or -0.18% at 3146.26



NASDAQ index -48 points or -0.46% at 10499



Dow industrial average -43 points or -0.17% at 25663



US yields remain lower with the 30 year yield leading the way to the downside:



2 year 0.138%, -1.1 basis points



5 year 0.269%, -1.4 basis points



10 year 0.593%, -1.9 basis points



30 year 1.277%, -3.5 basis points

Spot gold is trading higher by $4.40 or 0.24% at $1807.73



WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged at $39.68 after trading lower earlier in the New York session.

