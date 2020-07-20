Major US stock indices open mixed

Dow industrial lower. S&P near unchanged. NASDAQ higher

The major US stock indices are opening with mixed results



Dow industrial average is down -38 points or -0.14% at 26633.5



S&P index is up 0.23 points or 0.01% at 3224.96



NASDAQ index is up 34 points or 0.33% 10537.49



In the US debt market, yields are marginally lower

