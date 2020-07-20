Major US stock indices open mixed

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow industrial lower. S&P near unchanged. NASDAQ higher

The major US stock indices are opening with mixed results
  • Dow industrial average is down -38 points or -0.14% at 26633.5
  • S&P index is up 0.23 points or 0.01% at 3224.96
  • NASDAQ index is up 34 points or 0.33% 10537.49
In the US debt market, yields are marginally lower
  • 2 year 0.143%, -0.2 basis points
  • 5 year 0.272%, -1.1 basis points
  • 10 year 0.611%, -1.6 basis points
  • 30 year 1.311%, -1.8 basis points
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose