Major US stock indices open mixed
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial lower. S&P near unchanged. NASDAQ higher
The major US stock indices are opening with mixed results
- Dow industrial average is down -38 points or -0.14% at 26633.5
- S&P index is up 0.23 points or 0.01% at 3224.96
- NASDAQ index is up 34 points or 0.33% 10537.49
In the US debt market, yields are marginally lower
- 2 year 0.143%, -0.2 basis points
- 5 year 0.272%, -1.1 basis points
- 10 year 0.611%, -1.6 basis points
- 30 year 1.311%, -1.8 basis points