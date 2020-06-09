Mixed day for the US indices today. NASDAQ trades at 10K for the 1st time

S&P and Dow stay negative all day. Nasdaq closes at new record and trades 10K

The US major indices close mixed today with the Nasdaq leading the way. The S&P index and the Dow ended lower and never generated enough upside momentum to get above the closes from yesterday. Recall the S&P closed in the black for the year for the 1st time since the tumble in February. That momentum could not be sustained today





The Dow closed down for the 1st time after 6 straight trading days higher (most and 9 months).





S&P closed down for the 2nd time in 8 days.





The NASDAQ index closed at a record level and surpassed the 10,000 level for the 1st time.







Amazon and Apple closed at record levels.





A look at the final numbers shows:



S&P index fell by -25.21 points or -0.78% at 3207.18



NASDAQ index rose by 29.009 points or 0.29% at 9953.75



Dow industrial average fell by -300.14 points or -1.09% at 27272.38







Below are the percentage changes and percentage closing levels for not only the North American indices, but also European indices. The European indices all closed sharply lower with the UK FTSE falling by -2.11%.