Modest declines for the major indices as the week begins

Trading on the majors exchanges begins

the major stock indices are opening with modest declines as the week gets underway. The declines come after solid gains on Friday post the better-than-expected jobs reports.







The snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening is showing:

S&P index, -2.62 points or -0.08% at 3143.29



NASDAQ index -1.926 point surmise 0.02% at 8654.60



Dow -29.67 points or -0.11% at 27985.39 IN the US debt market, yields remain lower but not moving much from earlier New York levels

2 year 1.609%, -0.5 basis points



10 year 1.812%, -2.4 basis points



30 year 2.251%, -2.6 basis points

In other markets:

