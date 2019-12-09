Modest declines for the major indices as the week begins
Technical Analysis
Trading on the majors exchanges begins
the major stock indices are opening with modest declines as the week gets underway. The declines come after solid gains on Friday post the better-than-expected jobs reports.
The snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening is showing:
- S&P index, -2.62 points or -0.08% at 3143.29
- NASDAQ index -1.926 point surmise 0.02% at 8654.60
- Dow -29.67 points or -0.11% at 27985.39
IN the US debt market, yields remain lower but not moving much from earlier New York levels
- 2 year 1.609%, -0.5 basis points
- 10 year 1.812%, -2.4 basis points
- 30 year 2.251%, -2.6 basis points
In other markets:
- Spot gold it is trading up $2.53 or 0.17% at $1462.70
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.45 or -0.76% at $58.75.