Stocks end the day lower in volatile trading

Dow was down -960 at the lows





The NASDAQ index tried to close higher, but gave up small gains in the last few minutes of trading to end down -0.27%.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index fell -67.52 points or -2.93% to 2237.40. The low for the day was down -4.91%. The high was down -0.18% on the day.



Nasdaq fell -18.846 points or -0.27% at 6860.67. The low for the day fell -3.61%. The high for the day extended up to +1.53% on the day.

The Dow close down -558.05 points or -3.04% to 18591.93. The low for the day was down -5.01%. The high reached up to -0.28% on the day. Price action is getting increasingly volatile. Each of the indices jumps up and down at large increments suggesting liquidity conditions are not right. Today, the New York Stock Exchange traded all shares electronically as their floor was closed to specialists and traders.



Of interest after the close is that Pres. Trump will hold a press conference at 5 PM ET

The major indices close lower on the day. The Dow is on pace for the worst month since 1931. The major indices to close off session lows. The Dow was down -960 points and is closing down -597.94 points. Other indices had similar rebounds.