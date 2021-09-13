NASDAQ index back in the black





The index opened up near the high at 15215.40. At the high, the index was up 99.9 points or 0.66%.





Technically, the open did take the price above the 100 hour moving average currently at 15201.95 (blue line in the chart above). Momentum could not be sustained, however, and the price quickly moved back below that moving average level - turning buyers and sellers.





The run to the low, saw the index testing its 38.2% retracement of the move up from the August 21 low at 15028.97. The low price reached 15030.90 and bounced.



