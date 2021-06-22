NASDAQ index closes at a record high

Major indices higher. S&P falls short of it record high

The S&P index got to within two points of its all-time record high at 4257.11. The high price reached 4255.84.









S&P index rose 21.67 points or 0.51% at 4246.46



NASDAQ index rose 111.79 points or 0.79% at 14253.27



Dow industrial average rose 68.74 points or 0.20% at 33945.71



Russell 2000 index rose 9.85 points or 0.43% at 2295.95

IN the Dow 30, the biggest winners for the day include: Nike, +1.86%

Home Depot, +1.65%

Apple, +1.26%

Microsoft, +1.1%

Visa, +0.69% The biggest losers of the Dow 30 are: Merck, -0.76%

Boeing, -0.62%

Salesforce, -0.58%

Walgreens Boots, -0.31%

Disney, -0.26% Meme stocks were also on the up and up today: Express, +11.345

GameStop, +10.05%

Koss, +5.27%,

AMC, +4.65%

Blackberry, +4.61%

Bed Bath and Beyond, +3.5%

DoorDash, +3.33% Other big winners include: Twitter, +2.93%

NVIDIA, +2.55%

Netflix, +2.35%

Other big winners include: Twitter, +2.93%

NVIDIA, +2.55%

Netflix, +2.35%

Facebook, +2.05%

A look at the closing levels shows:

The NASDAQ index is closing at a record high level. The new intraday all time high price reached 14269.77.