NASDAQ index closes at a record high
Technical Analysis
Major indices higher. S&P falls short of it record highThe NASDAQ index is closing at a record high level. The new intraday all time high price reached 14269.77.
The S&P index got to within two points of its all-time record high at 4257.11. The high price reached 4255.84.
A look at the closing levels shows:
- S&P index rose 21.67 points or 0.51% at 4246.46
- NASDAQ index rose 111.79 points or 0.79% at 14253.27
- Dow industrial average rose 68.74 points or 0.20% at 33945.71
- Russell 2000 index rose 9.85 points or 0.43% at 2295.95
IN the Dow 30, the biggest winners for the day include:
- Nike, +1.86%
- Home Depot, +1.65%
- Apple, +1.26%
- Microsoft, +1.1%
- Visa, +0.69%
The biggest losers of the Dow 30 are:
- Merck, -0.76%
- Boeing, -0.62%
- Salesforce, -0.58%
- Walgreens Boots, -0.31%
- Disney, -0.26%
Meme stocks were also on the up and up today:
- Express, +11.345
- GameStop, +10.05%
- Koss, +5.27%,
- AMC, +4.65%
- Blackberry, +4.61%
- Bed Bath and Beyond, +3.5%
- DoorDash, +3.33%
Other big winners include:
- Twitter, +2.93%
- NVIDIA, +2.55%
- Netflix, +2.35%
- Facebook, +2.05%