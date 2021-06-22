NASDAQ index closes at a record high

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Major indices higher. S&P falls short of it record high

The NASDAQ index is closing at a record high level. The new intraday all time high price reached 14269.77.
 
The S&P index got to within two points of its all-time record high at 4257.11. The high price reached 4255.84.

A look at the closing levels shows:

  • S&P index rose 21.67 points or 0.51% at 4246.46
  • NASDAQ index rose 111.79 points or 0.79% at 14253.27
  • Dow industrial average rose 68.74 points or 0.20% at 33945.71
  • Russell 2000 index rose 9.85 points or 0.43% at 2295.95
IN the Dow 30, the biggest winners for the day include:
  • Nike, +1.86%
  • Home Depot, +1.65%
  • Apple, +1.26%
  • Microsoft, +1.1%
  • Visa, +0.69%
The biggest losers of the Dow 30 are:
  • Merck, -0.76%
  • Boeing, -0.62%
  • Salesforce, -0.58%
  • Walgreens Boots, -0.31%
  • Disney, -0.26%
Meme stocks were also on the up and up today:
  • Express, +11.345
  • GameStop, +10.05%
  • Koss, +5.27%,
  • AMC, +4.65%
  • Blackberry, +4.61%
  • Bed Bath and Beyond, +3.5%
  • DoorDash, +3.33%
Other big winners include:
  • Twitter, +2.93%
  • NVIDIA, +2.55%
  • Netflix, +2.35%
  • Facebook, +2.05%
