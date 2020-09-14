NASDAQ index leads way to the upside as stocks open higher

NASDAQ index comes off its worst week since March with a strong rebound in early trading

The NASDAQ index is leading the way to the upside as the major indices open higher. Recall from last week the NASDAQ index fell the most since marches tumble lower.







In early trading today, the snapshot is currently showing:



S&P index, up 31.73 points or 0.95% at 3372.70



NASDAQ index up 146.10 points or 1.35% at 10999.64



Dow industrial average up 169.29 points or 0.61% at 27834.93

In other markets:



spot gold is trading up $15.80 or 0.82% at $1956.45.



Spot silver is trading up $0.30 or 1.15% at $27.04.



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.40 or -1.04% at $36.94

In the US debt market, the yields have turned marginally to the downside (after being up marginally early in the New York session)

2 year 0.131%, unchanged



5 year 0.246%, -0.48 basis points



10 year 0.6527, -1.3 basis points



30 year 1.398%, -1.2 basis points

The AUD remains the weakest of the majors (it was the weakest at the start of the NY session), but the USD is catching up and lower in the NY session so far. The GBP remains the strongest of the majors and tests its 100 hour MA at 1.29059.







