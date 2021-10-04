NASDAQ index under pressure. Dow trade above and below unchanged

Facebook shares lower on whistleblower





The snapshot currently shows:

Dow down -5 points at 34321

S&P index -15.71 points or -0.36% at 4341



NASDAQ index -150 points or -1.03% at 14416



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The US stocks are opening up with mixed results. The current snapshot shows the Dow industrial average is higher, while the S&P is moderately lower and the Nasdaq index takes the brunt of the selling pressure. Facebook is under pressure after the 60 minute report putting a face to the whistleblower. Facebook shares are currently trading down -3.42%.