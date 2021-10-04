NASDAQ index under pressure. Dow trade above and below unchanged

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

The US stocks are opening up with mixed results.  The current snapshot shows the Dow industrial average is higher, while the S&P is moderately lower and the Nasdaq index takes the brunt of the selling pressure.  Facebook is under pressure after the 60 minute report putting a face to the whistleblower.  Facebook shares are currently trading down -3.42%.

The snapshot currently shows:
  • Dow down -5 points at 34321
  • S&P index -15.71 points or -0.36% at 4341
  • NASDAQ index -150 points or -1.03% at 14416
