NASDAQ index under pressure. Dow trade above and below unchanged
Technical Analysis
Facebook shares lower on whistleblowerThe US stocks are opening up with mixed results. The current snapshot shows the Dow industrial average is higher, while the S&P is moderately lower and the Nasdaq index takes the brunt of the selling pressure. Facebook is under pressure after the 60 minute report putting a face to the whistleblower. Facebook shares are currently trading down -3.42%.
The snapshot currently shows:
- Dow down -5 points at 34321
- S&P index -15.71 points or -0.36% at 4341
- NASDAQ index -150 points or -1.03% at 14416