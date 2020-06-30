NASDAQ index was back above the 10,000 level

Looking at the hourly chart, the price has remained above its 50 hour moving average currently at 9960.70 since breaking above earlier in the session (over the last 5 hours - see chart above).





In the initial hour of trading today, the price moved above its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above). Bullish. Yesterday - and for most of Friday's trade - the price stayed below that 100 hour moving average, but support buyers came in near its 200 hour moving average (green line) in the opening hour of trading on Monday.



