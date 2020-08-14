NASDAQ lower for the 1st time in 3 sessions

A quiet trading session for US stocks. The major indices close mixed. The NASDAQ closed lower for the 1st time in 3 sessions. The S&P index was unchanged. The Dow is up.  For the week, the major indices closed higher, but the NASDAQ was just barely higher.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -0.55 points or -0.02% at 3372.87
  • NASDAQ index -23.20 points or -0.21% at 11019.30
  • Dow industrial average +34.37 points or +0.12% at 27930.95
For the trading week:
  • S&P index rose by 0.64%
  • NASDAQ index rose by 0.08%
  • Dow rose by 1.81%

