NASDAQ lower for the 1st time in 3 sessions

Major indices close mixed

A quiet trading session for US stocks. The major indices close mixed. The NASDAQ closed lower for the 1st time in 3 sessions. The S&P index was unchanged. The Dow is up. For the week, the major indices closed higher, but the NASDAQ was just barely higher.





The final numbers are showing:



S&P index -0.55 points or -0.02% at 3372.87



NASDAQ index -23.20 points or -0.21% at 11019.30



Dow industrial average +34.37 points or +0.12% at 27930.95

For the trading week:

