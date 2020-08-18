NASDAQ making new session highs. S&P recouping and trades back near it's all -time high

S&P remains below its all-time intraday high reached earlier today at 3395.06

The NASDAQ index is trading to new session highs at 11215.98.  That is up 86 points or 0.78% on the day and is yet another new all-time record.  Amazon shares are up 4.13%,  Tesla shares are up 4.21% and Zoom shares are up 3.3%.

The S&P index is pushing its way back toward its high for the day at 3395.06. That hi took out the previous all-time record at 3393.52 reached on February 19. If the price today closes above 3386.15, it would be a record high close for the S&P index.

Meanwhile the Dow industrial average still remains negative on the day. It is currently down 22.9 points or -0.08% at 27822.20. The Dow industrial average is being drag down by financials. Bank of America is down -1.39% and J.P. Morgan is down -1.2%. Home Depot is also down -0.85% despite better-than-expected earnings and revenues released before the opening today. Chevron shares are also a drag with a -2.12% decline.

