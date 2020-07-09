Nasdaq runs back higher. Dow and S&P still lag

Starting the last hour of the trading day

As the last hour of the trading day begins, the NASDAQ index is running back to the upside. The S&P and the Dow industrial average still lag behind.





A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:



S&P index -12.49 points or -0.4% at 3157.50



NASDAQ index up 64.3 points or 0.62% at 10557



Dow -296 points or -1.14% at 25770.18

The NASDAQ index is on pace to close out yet another all-time high. The NASDAQ index is now up nearly 18% year to date. The S&P index is down -2.27%. The Dow industrial average is down -9.72%