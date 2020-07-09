Nasdaq runs back higher. Dow and S&P still lag

Technical Analysis

Starting the last hour of the trading day

As the last hour of the trading day begins, the NASDAQ index is running back to the upside. The S&P and the Dow industrial average still lag behind.

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
  • S&P index -12.49 points or -0.4% at 3157.50
  • NASDAQ index up 64.3 points or 0.62% at 10557
  • Dow -296 points or -1.14% at 25770.18
The NASDAQ index is on pace to close out yet another all-time high. The NASDAQ index is now up nearly 18% year to date.  The S&P index is down -2.27%. The Dow industrial average is down -9.72%
