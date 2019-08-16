Nasdaq/S&P index tick to a new session highs.

NASDAQ index down only -0.69% on the week. S&P index -0.94%. Both were down over -3% at the lows for the week

The Nasdaq has ticked to a new session high and is down only 0.69% on the week. At the lows, the Nasdaq fell -3.06% from the close last week at 7959.84. The price just reached a new session high at 7905.35.













The S&P is also near session highs. It is down -0.94% on the week (closed at 2918.68 and currently trading at 2889.32). At the lows this week the index was down -3.19%.