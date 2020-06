Up 0.80%

The NASDAQ composite index is trading to a new session highs. The current index is up 0.8% at 9975.19. That is the high for the day.



The S&P index is moving higher but just short of its intraday high. The price is currently at 3134.44. That's up 9.7 points or 0.31%. The high for the day reach 3137.59





The Dow industrial average is also higher now by 26 points or 0.10% at 26315.44. That is off the intraday high 26400.07.