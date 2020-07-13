New highs for stocks. S&P getting closer to year end level

S&P index up 39.71 points or 1.25% at 3224.71



NASDAQ index up 178 points or 1.68% 10795.82



Dow industrial average up 386 points or 1.49% at 26466.72



For the S&P, the index is getting closer to the end of year level of 3230.78. Back on June 8, the price did extend above that level for the 1st time February 25 (the high price reached 3233.13), but quickly failed. A move above would be more bullish for the broader index.











For the Dow industrial average, it is still -7.21% away from the year and level. The NASDAQ index is leading by far with a an extraordinary 20.46% gain.

