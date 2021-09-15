New day highs for USDCHF

The USDCHF completes the lap down and up today

The USDCHF has completed the down and up trading "lap". The pair is trading to a new session high of 0.92047. That is higher than the Asian session high of 0.92042. the move higher is also testing a swing level at 0.92057. That was the swing high going back to August 19. there have been other swing lows/highs near that level over the last week or so of trading.









The 100 hour moving average at 0.91922 is now close risk for the pair. Stay above and the buyers remain more control.