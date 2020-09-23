New session lows for the EURUSD









Close risk now for sellers comes in at the 1.1688 to 1.1698 level. More conservative risk would be up to 1.17103. Stay below those levels keeps the sellers more in control

The pair has moved to a new session low of 1.1663 and trades to the lowest level since July 27. The next target on the daily chart comes in at 1.15889. That is the 50% of the move up from the end of June low).