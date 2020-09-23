New session lows for the EURUSD

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

Price cracks end of June low earlier low at 1.16712

The EURUSD has cracked back below the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the end of June will low at 1.16884, and also below a swing area between 1.1691 and 1.1698 (see earlier post).  

The pair has moved to a new session low of 1.1663 and trades to the lowest level since July 27. The next target on the daily chart comes in at 1.15889. That is the 50% of the move up from the end of June low).

Close risk now for sellers comes in at the 1.1688 to 1.1698 level. More conservative risk would be up to 1.17103. Stay below those levels keeps the sellers more in control
.
