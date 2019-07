Moves down to 21737.49, but bouncing

The Nikkei225 reopens after the BOJ decision and the midday break at marginally lower levels.





The index opened at 21749.58 vs the break level 21763.38. After a rebound up to 21752, the index has moved to new session lows at 21681.82.





Overall, although lower, the index is still up 127 points on the day (or 0.59%).