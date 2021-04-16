Non-trend transitions to Trend. Make that simple phrase a part of your trading mindset.

Learn how to catch more trends by following that simple trading mantra









Many traders look at sideways markets as a time to fall asleep and ignore that market or specific currency pair. In reality, there comes a time in the sideways markets, where you need to become uber aware of the price action. The reason? Non-trend transitions to trends. Since trends are fast, directional and tend to go farther than traders expect, it's the perfect time to make large gains (and avoid large losses).





In this video, I will take you through my mindset for the AUDUSD this week, when that pair was non-trending, and show you how it paid off with a trend move later in the week.





For 9 minutes of your time, you will become a better, more aware trader that will be ready for the next transition from non-trend to trend.