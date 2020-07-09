NZDUSD continues to find support near 100 hour MA

100 hour moving average currently at 0.6553





The NZDUSD fell with the decline in stocks in the New York morning session, but found support buyers against its 100 hour moving average at 0.65531 currently. Just below that level is a rising trend line at 0.6546. The low for the day reached 0.65504.









The 100 hour moving average, and trend line have helped to stall the declines over the last few days. It will take a move below each to solicit more selling.







On the topside, the swing highs from Monday Tuesday Wednesday came in between 0.6565 0.65794. The pair moved above those levels on a a few occasions today rising to the 0.6600 level before finding more serious sellers. Getting back above the 0.65794 level would be a upside hurdle for the dip buyers against the moving average/trendline combo.







