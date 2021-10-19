The pair's run higher today also moved above its 50% midpoint of the 2021 trading range at 0.71342, and is now looking toward the next key target at the September swing high at 0.71694.





The 50% retracement and the 200 day moving average are now close risk for buyers. If the price can stay above the 50%, that is the best case scenario, but ultimately a move back below the 200 day moving average at 0.7097 would be needed to the hurt the bullish technical bias going forward (risk level for buyers/longs).





On the topside the 61.8% retracement at 0.7212 would be the next upside target followed by the swing highs between 0.72689 and 0.73148.



The NZDUSD remains well below its 2021 high price at 0.74642.



