Pip. Pip. Pip EURUSD pips to the 100 day MA

EURUSD gets closer to the 100 day MA

It's Friday, but the EURUSD continues to pip lower and lower and lower. The last break was below the lower channel trend line. That has led to a move to the 61.8% retracement at 1.10638 and the 100 day MA at 1.1063. The low just pipped to 1.10656.





Honestly, it is Friday and there may not be much fight or desire to do anything, but the USD is showing life vs the EUR, JPY, CHF with each trading at session highs.







