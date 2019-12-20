Pip. Pip. Pip EURUSD pips to the 100 day MA

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

EURUSD gets closer to the 100 day MA

It's Friday, but the EURUSD continues to pip lower and lower and lower.  The last break was below the lower channel trend line. That has led to a move to the 61.8% retracement at 1.10638 and the 100 day MA at 1.1063.  The low just pipped to 1.10656. 

EURUSD gets closer to the 100 day MA 
Honestly, it is Friday and there may not be much fight or desire to do anything, but the USD is showing life vs the EUR, JPY, CHF with each trading at session highs.  

The dollar is higher vs the EUR, JPY and CHF

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose