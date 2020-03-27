Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
EURUSD stalls at 200 day MA today and rotates lower shifting the bias back to the sellers
-
The JPY is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter
-
Pound falls after news of UK PM Johnson testing positive for the coronavirus
-
USD/JPY keeps under 109.00 but stays above 200-day moving average for now
-
Cable pares gains as dollar firms to start the session