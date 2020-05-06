S&P and Dow trading to new session lows.
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq outperformingThe S&P index and Dow industrial have traded to new session lows as the day winds to a close.
- The S&P index the low just reached 2851.87. We currently trade at 2854.75 down -13.22 points or -0.46%
- The Dow industrial average reached 23703.06. We currently trade at 23728.89.
The NASDAQ index is still higher on the day and well off its lows as well:
- The NASDAQ index is currently trading up 61.6 points or 0.70% at 8870. The low for the day reached 8819.37. The high extended to 8933.254.
For the NASDAQ index, the end of year closing level was at 8972.60. The high price last week reached 8957.26. The high today remains below each of those levels.