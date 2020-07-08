S&P and Dow turn negative. NASDAQ remains positive on the day.

NASDAQ index remains higher in the day.





The NASDAQ index remains positive with a gain of around 34 points currently or 0.34% at 10379.09.





US yields have moved lower and off high levels for the day on the move lower in stocks. The 10 year yield is at 0.659 percent, +1.9 basis points. The 30 year is at 1.394%, +1.9 basis points. The US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET. Tomorrow they will auction off 30 year bonds.





Gold remains up $15.50 or 0.86% at $1810.20, but off the high level of $1818.02. The low for the day was down at $1791.67.



the US stock against in the S&P and Dow industrial average have given up their gains and trade in the red. The S&P is currently down 2.47 points or -0.08% the 3142.81. The Dow industrial average is down 25 points or -0.09% at 25868.