S&P and NASDAQ closing at record highs and near highs for the day

Dow lags as Boeing, Chevron, AMEX slumps

The S&P and NASDAQ index closed at record high levels and near highs for the day. Facebook shares gave the NASDAQ index a boost in the last few hours of trading as the district court dismissed the FTC antitrust case against Facebook (up 4.18%). Intel (up 2.81%) PayPal (up 1.4%), Microsoft (up 1.4%-record high), Apple (up 1.26%) all had strong days the upside.

The Dow lagged and was down on the day as Boeing shares slumped due to a reported letter from a Federal Aviation Administration official to Boeing, says it is unlikely to receive certification for its 777X long-range aircraft until mid-to-late 2023 at the earliest ( BA shares felt -3.39%.)  Other underperformers in the Dow included Chevron(-3.09%), AMex (-2.76%), American Express (-2.76%), Travelers (-1.5%) and Visa (-1.37%).

A look at the final numbers shows:
  • S&P index +9.91 points or 0.23% at 4290.61.  A new all-time high of 4292.14 was reached today
  • NASDAQ index rose 140.12 points or 0.98% at 14500.51. A new all-time high of 14505.19 was reached today
  • Dow fell -150.57 points or -0.44% at 34283.27.  That is off the high of 34449.65 but above the low of 34186.13.

