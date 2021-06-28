S&P and NASDAQ closing at record highs and near highs for the day

Dow lags as Boeing, Chevron, AMEX slumps





The Dow lagged and was down on the day as Boeing shares slumped due to a reported letter from a Federal Aviation Administration official to Boeing, says it is unlikely to receive certification for its 777X long-range aircraft until mid-to-late 2023 at the earliest ( BA shares felt -3.39%.) Other underperformers in the Dow included Chevron(-3.09%), AMex (-2.76%), American Express (-2.76%), Travelers (-1.5%) and Visa (-1.37%).





A look at the final numbers shows:

S&P index +9.91 points or 0.23% at 4290.61. A new all-time high of 4292.14 was reached today



NASDAQ index rose 140.12 points or 0.98% at 14500.51. A new all-time high of 14505.19 was reached today



Dow fell -150.57 points or -0.44% at 34283.27. That is off the high of 34449.65 but above the low of 34186.13.



The S&P and NASDAQ index closed at record high levels and near highs for the day. Facebook shares gave the NASDAQ index a boost in the last few hours of trading as the district court dismissed the FTC antitrust case against Facebook (up 4.18%). Intel (up 2.81%) PayPal (up 1.4%), Microsoft (up 1.4%-record high), Apple (up 1.26%) all had strong days the upside.