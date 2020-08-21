S&P and NASDAQ index close at record highs

Dow industrial average leads the way





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 11.73 points or 0.35% at 3397.24.



The NASDAQ index rose 46.848 points or 0.42% at 11311.80



Dow industrial average rose 190.84 points or 0.69% at 27930.53

For the week, the NASDAQ led the way. The Dow industrial average ended the week unchanged. For the week, the NASDAQ led the way. The Dow industrial average ended the week unchanged.





S&P index rose 0.72%



NASDAQ index rose 2.65%



Dow industrial average was unchanged

For the year to date, the Dow industrial average still remains down. The NASDAQ index continues its stellar performance.



S&P index +5.15%



NASDAQ index +26.07%



Dow industrial average -2.13%

Some of the big gainers today included:

Apple, +5.14%



dear and Company, +4.39%



Nvidia, +4.43%



Tesla, +2.39%



Qualcomm, +2.15%



Corning, +1.88%



Nike, +1.63%



Marriott, +1.35%



AMD, +1.27%



Chipotle, +1.13%



Costco, +1.12%



J&J, +0.9%



Home Depot, +0.9%

Big losers today included:

Slack, -2.97%



United Airlines, -2.97%



Papa John's, -2.16%



Uber, -1.85%



Box, -1.83%



Deutsche Bank, -1.71%



Beyond Meat, -1.5%



Delta, -1.27%



Boeing -1.25%



Raytheon technologies, -1.21%



Whirlpool, -1.17%



Netflix, -1.1%

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus For the year to date, the Dow industrial average still remains down. The NASDAQ index continues its stellar performance.

the S&P and NASDAQ index both closed at record levels, but for the day the Dow industrial average was the biggest percentage gainer.