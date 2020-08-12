S&P closes just below all time high closing level.

Nasdaq rises 2.13% on the day

The major indices are all closing higher led by the Nasdaq index.



The Dow and S&P are up 9 of the last 10 days

The Nasdaq broke the 3 day losing streak.

The S&P rose to above the all time highest close at 3386.15 intraday, but has closed just below that level.

The Dow is 2% from recouping all the 2020 losses. The final numbers are showing: