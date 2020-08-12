S&P closes just below all time high closing level.

Author: Greg Michalowski

Nasdaq rises 2.13% on the day

The major indices are all closing higher led by the Nasdaq index.  

  • The Dow and S&P are up 9 of the last 10 days
  • The Nasdaq broke the 3 day losing streak.
  • The S&P rose to above the all time highest close at 3386.15 intraday,  but has closed just below that level.
  • The Dow is 2% from recouping all the 2020 losses.
The final numbers are showing:
  • The S&P index closed at 3380.35, that is up 46.66 points or 1.4%. The high reached 3387.89. The low reached 3355. 46.
  • The Nasdaq index closed up 229.41 or 2.13% at 11012.22. The high reached 11036.71. The low reached 10877.16
  • The Dow closed  up 289.93 points or 1.05% at 27976.84. The high reached  28043.89. The low extended to 27843.32.  
